Two newly elected TMC MLAs resume dharna on Bengal Assembly premises

Kolkata, Jul 1 (PTI)The dharna by two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs demanding that they be administered oath in the House rather than in Raj Bhavan as per Governor C V Ananda Bose's invite entered its third day on Monday.

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola legislator Rayat Hossain Sarkar, who were elected in bypolls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, have refused to take oath in the Raj Bhavan and staged a dharna on the West Bengal assembly premises on Thursday and Friday.

On Monday, they resumed their sit-in in front of Ambedkar's statue in the assembly complex, demanding that Governor Bose facilitate the oath-taking ceremony in the House, enabling them to perform their duties as legislators.

The governor had invited the two MLAs to take oath at the Raj Bhavan last Wednesday.

They declined the invitation, claiming that convention dictates that in the case of bypoll winners, the governor assigns the speaker or the deputy speaker to administer the oath. PTI AMR MNB