Two newly elected TMC MLAs resume dharna on Bengal assembly premises

Kolkata, Jul 2 (PTI) Two newly elected Trinamool Congress MLAs resumed their dharna on Tuesday, demanding that they be administered oath in the assembly rather than in the Raj Bhavan as per Governor C V Ananda Bose's.

Baranagar MLA Sayantika Bandyopadhyay and Bhagabangola legislator Rayat Hossain Sarkar, who were elected in by-polls held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections, have refused to take oath in the Raj Bhavan.

Their dharna entered the fourth day on Tuesday as they staged the sit-in on the West Bengal assembly premises on June 27, 28 and July 1.

They resumed their sit-in in front of B R Ambedkar's statue in the assembly complex, demanding that Governor Bose facilitate the oath-taking ceremony in the House, enabling them to perform their duties as legislators.

The governor had invited the two MLAs to take oath in the Raj Bhavan last Wednesday.

They declined the invitation, claiming that convention dictates that in the case of by-poll winners, the governor assigns the Speaker of the House or the Deputy Speaker to administer the oath. PTI PNT BDC