Two Nigerian nationals arrested from Delhi's Dwarka for supplying drugs

Gurugram, Aug 26 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals from Delhi's Dwarka were arrested for allegedly supplying drugs, police said on Monday.

According to police, they arrested a man, identified as Rajesh, on Sunday and seized 16 grams of heroin from him.

Rajesh, a native of the Khojkipur Khurd village in Panipat district, told the police during interrogation that he got the drugs from two Nigerian drug peddlers, a police officer said.

Following this, the police conducted raids in Delhi on Sunday and arrested Fred and Michael from Dwarka for supplying drugs, the officer said.

They are being questioned. Further investigation is underway, he added.