Two Nigerian nationals caught smuggling heroin in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two Nigerian nationals and allegedly recovered 442 grams of heroin from their possession, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested individuals, Amans Osaretin alias Fred and Thompson alias Emeka, were allegedly part of a narco-syndicate distributing heroin across Delhi-NCR, he said.

"On December 26, information was received that a car would come near Ashram Ring Road. The team apprehended Osaretin and while searching the car, 442 grams of heroin concealed in a tetra juice pack was found in his jacket's pocket. He disclosed the involvement of his associate, Thompson, leading to his arrest in Nilothi Extension. Four mobile phones used for drug transactions were also seized," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Police further said that the arrested individuals allegedly operated a multi-state drug distribution network.

Fred (47), a resident of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh but originally from Nigeria, arrived in India in 2014 for medical treatment. Thompson (47) overstayed his visa after arriving in India in 2021 for medical reasons, according to police. PTI BM BM MNK MNK