Two Nigerian nationals found dead in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

New Delhi: Two Nigerian nationals were found dead at a house in Uttam Nagar in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday, an official said.

The bodies were discovered on the first floor of a building located behind a clothes showroom in Chanakya Place, under the Dabri police station jurisdiction.

The premises had been rented by a man identified as Henry, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Joshep and Chibitern, both residents of Burari. The preliminary inquiry suggests they had arrived at the Chanakya Place location from Burari a day before.

Police said they received an information regarding the incident on Sunday and a team reached the spot. The scene of crime was secured, and both the crime team and forensic science lab (FSL) experts were called in for inspection.

"There were no visible external injuries on the bodies and no foul play is suspected at this stage," the official said, adding that the bodies were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. Further investigation in the case is underway.