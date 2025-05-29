Two Nigerian nationals held in Vasai with drugs worth Rs 11.58 cr

Palghar, May 29 (PTI) Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district allegedly with cocaine, mephedrone and other items worth Rs 11.58 crore, a police official said on Thursday.

Victor Odichima Onuwalla alias Dike Raymond and Invebuva Chukvebuka Chimaobi were held after a premises was raided on Monday in Evershine City on a tip off, Crime Unit II senior inspector Samir Ahirrao said.

"We seized 48 grams of cocaine, 22.865 kilograms of mephedrone and chemicals used to manufacture drugs, cumulatively valued at Rs 11.58 crore. The two Nigerian nationals have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," he said.

Valiv police is probing further to ascertain more details about the peddling network, he added. PTI COR BNM