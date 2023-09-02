Two Nigerians held with drugs worth Rs 55 lakh in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Sep 2 (PTI) Two Nigerian men were arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and mephedrone worth Rs 55 lakh following a raid at their house in Navi Mumbai, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday raided a house in Bonkode area and recovered 450 gm of cocaine worth Rs 45 lakh and 100 gm of mephedrone powder worth Rs 10 lakh, a spokesperson of the Navi Mumbai.

The accused Dialo Ilyaso (28) and Mmeze Sylvester Okey (38) have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said, adding that a probe is underway to find out where the contraband was sourced from and the buyers. PTI COR ARU