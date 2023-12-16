Two NLFT militants arrested in Tripura

Agartala, Dec 16 (PTI) Two insurgents belonging to the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) outfit have been nabbed in Tripura on Saturday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Khasnam village in North Tripura district and arrested the two militants, who had taken shelter in a house after sneaking in from neighbouring Bangladesh, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Jyothisman Das Chowdhury said.

The militants were identified as Ganaram Reang (38) and Bahadur Reang (45), he said, adding a Chinese-made pistol, extortion letters of the outfit and Bangladeshi currency notes were seized from their possession.

The arrests came a couple of days after two top-ranking NLFT militants were nabbed in Simna area of West Tripura district. PTI PS ACD