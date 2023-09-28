Two Noida siblings drown during idol immersion in Delhi

Noida, Sep 28 (PTI) Two minor siblings from Noida drowned in a swamped area in Delhi post immersion of a Lord Ganesh idol on Thursday, police here said.

Their third sibling and one more boy are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noida, the police said.

Noida Assistant Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Verma said an idol of Lord Ganesh was taken to Delhi's Mayur Vihar area for immersion by a group of people from Nithari village in Noida.

"During the immersion process, four children were trapped in a swamp and started drowning. Soon some of their relatives joined in to pull them out," Verma said.

"All four children were then rushed to the Child PGI Hospital in Noida Sector 30 where doctors declared two of them, Neeraj (15) and Krishna (5), dead," the officer said.

Their third sibling, Sachin (17), is undergoing treatment at the government-run hospital while the fourth child Abhishek (14) has been referred to a private facility here, he added.

Further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police added. PTI KIS CK