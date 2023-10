Itanagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Security forces arrested two militants of the NSCN(IM) from Arunachal Pradesh's Longding district, police said on Tuesday.

Of the two arrested rebels, one is an overground worker of the proscribed outfit, the police said.

Acting on available inputs, the Khonsa Battalion of Assam Rifles along with Longding Police apprehended the two militants from Chop village in the district on Saturday, they said. PTI UPL RG