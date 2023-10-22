Two Odisha cops injured in ‘attack’ by retired army personnel

Bhubaneswar, Oct 22 (PTI) A retired army personnel allegedly attacked and injured a sub-inspector (SI) and a constable when they had come to arrest him in Banki area of Odisha’s Cuttack district on Sunday.

Banki police were on the lookout for the retired army personnel, Saroj Das, against whom three cases were registered in the police station, officials said.

Upon learning that Saroj was roaming in Banki market, police reached the spot and tried to arrest him. On seeing them, Saroj attacked sub-inspector Sambit Kumar Swain and constable Uttam Kumar Kar with a sword and fled. Both suffered injuries in the attack, said Banki SI Budhanath Behera.

After primary treatment in a local hospital, both the cops were shifted to a hospital in Cuttack, he said.

"Swain is seriously injured and has cut marks in his hand and body. A major vein of his hand was cut leading to severe bleeding and dip in blood pressure," said a treating doctor.

The other cop is now stable now as he did not suffer serious injuries, he said.

Last month, Saroj had attacked a woman police sub-inspector in a similar incident. PTI BBM BBM MNB