Two Odisha medical students suspended for ragging junior

Berhampur (Odisha), Feb 17 (PTI) The authorities of government-run MKCG Medical College here have suspended two fourth-year MBBS students for two months for allegedly ragging a junior, an official said.

Based on the recommendation of the anti-ragging committee, the college's dean-cum-principal, Santosh Kumar Mishra, confirmed the suspension of students Stalin Mohapatra and Jyoti Prakash Rout.

The incident came to light when Rudra Rout, a second-year MBBS student, filed a complaint at Baidyanathpur police station against the duo on February 9.

Additionally, his father complained to the anti-ragging cell, alleging that the duo had assaulted his son.

The victim, staying in gents hostel No. 2, claimed that while he was returning to his hostel on his motorcycle on the night of February 9, two seniors asked for a ride to gents hostel No. 1.

"After they disembarked from my vehicle, they attacked me without reason," Rout claimed.

Following his complaint, police filed a case against the duo, and the medical college authorities referred the matter to the anti-ragging committee.

The committee collected statements from the victim, the accused students, and a few others before recommending the suspension of the duo.

Police have also taken statements from both parties, and investigation is ongoing.

The dean mentioned that they have implemented necessary measures in accordance with guidelines to prevent ragging on campus. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB