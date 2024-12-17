Two Odisha youth brutally killed in TN

Namakkal (Tamil Nadu), Dec 17 (PTI) Two Odisha youth were brutally killed by some unidentified persons at Veppadai in the district, police said on Tuesday.

Their bodies with their heads smashed and lying on the roadside were noticed by passers-by who later informed the police.

The two have been identified as Munna and Dhubalish from Odisha, according to police.

A fingerprint expert collected evidence at the spot while a police sniffer dog was used to obtain clues.

The police have sent the bodies to the Namakkal Government hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is on. PTI JSP KH