Two of 3 Pakistanis living on short-term visas in Uttarakhand sent back

Dehradun, Apr 25 (PTI) The Uttarakhand Police on Friday said two of the three Pakistani citizens living in different districts of the state on short-term visas have been sent back.

According to a press release issued here, the process of sending back the third one is underway.

Twenty-six people, most of them tourists, were killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

After this, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to allow normal Pakistan visa holders to return to Pakistan by April 27 and medical visa holders by April 29.

The state police said currently about 250 Pakistani citizens are living in Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts of the state, out of which 247 are on long-term visas and three Pakistani citizens are living on short-term visas.

According to the release, most of the Pakistani citizens who came to India on long-term visas are Hindus.

According to the release, long-term visas, and official and diplomatic visas have not been cancelled at present and this order will not be applicable to these Pakistani citizens.

In line with the guidelines issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had directed Director General of Police Deepam Seth to issue necessary instructions to the senior superintendents of police (SSPs) and superintendents of police (SPs) of all the districts.