Two of family die after eating roasted chickpeas in Bulandshahr, probe on

Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two members of a family died and two others fell ill after consuming roasted chickpeas in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Barwala village of Narsera area on Sunday evening, Assistant Food Commissioner Vineet Kumar said.

The family members purchased chickpeas from a local market and shortly after eating them, they began vomiting, Kumar said.

He said that Kalua (45) and Golu (8) died soon after, while two others, who fell ill, are receiving treatment at a local hospital, he added.

According to Lovekush, a relative of the affected family, the chickpeas were purchased from the local Daulatpur market.

He said that after eating them, the family members began experiencing severe health issues.

Kumar said that a team from the Food Department has been dispatched to investigate the matter.

"We have initiated an inquiry into the source and quality of the chickpeas," he added. PTI COR KIS OZ OZ