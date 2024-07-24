Two of family die in building fire in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 24 (PTI) A 40-year-old man and his daughter died while two others were seriously injured in a fire accident in a building here early on Wednesday, police said.

Fire and police personnel rescued about 20 people trapped in the building.

The flames erupted on the ground floor of the three-storied building under Kulsumpura Police Station limits at around 1 am and subsequently spread to the first and second floors, they said.

After receiving information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames by 3 am.

Four members of a family residing in a flat on the first floor of the building suffered severe burns and were admitted to a state-run hospital, where a man and his 10-year-old daughter succumbed to injuries.

The building owner was running a furniture manufacturing unit on the ground floor, they added.

The blaze is suspected to have been caused due to short-circuit.

A case was registered against the owner of the building and further investigation is on, police said.