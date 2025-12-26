Two of family killed after car crashes into roadside tree in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Dec 26 (PTI) Two people of a family died while four others were seriously injured after their car crashed into a tree on the outskirts of the city, police said on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Harish Sastry (39) and his father Veerabhadra (80), they said.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 6 pm on December 25 at Thotagere Cross in Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district when the family was returning home after visiting their village.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the tree.

While Harish and Veerabhadra died on the spot, other members of the family sustained severe injuries and are admitted to a private hospital in Nelamangala, where they are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway.