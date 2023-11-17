Two of family killed, another injured as truck hits bike in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and another was seriously injured when a speeding truck hit their bike here, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

Khushboo, a resident of Meerapur village, was returning home on a bike with her mother Shivakali and her niece Srishti after buying medicines on Thursday night when a truck hit the two-wheeler in Satrikh police station area here, SHO Mustakim Ahmed said.

The villagers rushed all three to the Community Health Centre (CHC) Satrikh, where 48-year-old Shivakali was declared dead, Ahmed said. He added that 17-year-old Khushboo succumbed to injuries later.

The SHO said that the seven-year-old girl, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to Lucknow for treatment.

Advertisment

A case has been registered and further investigations are on, he added.

The Station House Officer (SHO) said the police have not found any helmet on the spot. According to the villagers, Khushboo was riding the bike at the time of the accident.

The truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident, was caught on the border of Lucknow district, police said. PTI COR SAB AS CK