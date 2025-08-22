Two of family killed in Jharkhand road accident

Latehar, Aug 22 (PTI) A man and his brother died on Friday after their motorcycle collided head-on with a bus in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said.

The incident took place near Devbar More on the Ranchi-Medininagar main road.

The deceased were identified as Abdul Hashim Sarvar (41) and his brother Md Qasim Anwar (28) of Ramnagar village in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, Officer-in-Charge of Maneka police station, Shashi Kumar, said. PTI CORR BS RBT