Two of family killed in road crash in UP

Hathras (UP), Mar 4 (PTI) A woman and her son were killed, while her grandson was seriously injured after a speeding vehicle hit their motorcycle on the Etah-Aligarh highway here, police said on Wednesday.

Circle Officer J N Asthana said the accident took place on Tuesday on the Etah-Aligarh highway.

He said the motorcycle rider, Kitab Shri (75), and her son Raj Bahadur (52) died on the spot.

Sanjay (26), the grandson of the deceased woman, sustained serious injuries in the accident.

The injured has been referred to J N Medical College in Aligarh, police said.

Asthana said the victims, residents of Jalesar in Etah district, were returning from a relative's place when the accident occurred.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, the officer added.