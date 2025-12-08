Two of family killed, one injured in motorbike-truck collision in MP's Raisen

Raisen (MP), Dec 8 (PTI) Two persons were killed when a speeding iron-laden truck collided with a motorbike carrying a family to a relative's last rites in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred around 10 am near a mill on the Bhopal Road, 80 km from the Raisen district headquarters, they said.

A truck coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the motorbike carrying three persons, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Alok Shrivastava told PTI.

Motorcycle rider Aleem Mansoori (60), a resident of Veerpur, died on the spot, while his mother Ghooran (75), who was riding pillion, succumbed while being rushed to Bhopal for advanced health care, the official said.

Mansoori's 50-year-old wife suffered severe injuries. She has been referred to a hospital in Bhopal, he said.

The man and his family members were going to attend the last rites of a relative, the SDOP said.

The truck, which was carrying iron, was impounded and a search was on for its driver, another official said. PTI COR LAL GK