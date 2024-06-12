Two of family killed, six injured as fire breaks out in house in UP

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 12 (PTI) Two girls were killed and six members of their family were injured when a fire broke out in their house in the Naya Gaon area here, police said on Wednesday.

The fire broke out at the residence of Ramji Jaiswal around 10 pm on Tuesday and spread quickly, trapping the family inside the house, they said.

Hearing the family's screams, neighbours rushed to the scene and managed to rescue all eight people from the burning house. They also informed the fire brigade and police.

Police said the injured were shifted to BRD Medical College where doctors declared two of them, Anshika (12) and Kulush (2), dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The condition of the injured is stated to be critical, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said initial investigations indicate the fire was caused by a short circuit in the electric meter.

An investigation into the incident is underway, he said. PTI COR CDN DIV DIV