Two of family killed, three injured in accident in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Two members of a family were killed and three injured when a truck hit the e-rickshaw they were travelling in on the National Highway-2 in the Ekdil area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Wednesday.

Yunus (45) and his 13-year-old son Sohail were killed when the truck rear-ended the e-rickshaw near the Fufai village late on Tuesday, Ekdil SHO Deepak Kumar said.

The injured have been identified as Rukhsar, Kasim and Saleem.

The family was returning to Etawah from Ekdil when the accident occurred, Kumar said.

No arrests have been made in his connection and a probe is underway, the police said. PTI COR ABN SZM