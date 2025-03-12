Two ITDP officials arrested for taking bribe in Thane

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested two employees of the government-run Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) in the district for allegedly taking a bribe.

Harish Marathe (47), a senior clerk, and Hemant Kirpan (39), a junior clerk, were arrested on Tuesday after a complaint was filed with the Thane unit of the ACB.

The two had allegedly demanded bribe for processing medical bills of the complainant's mother, said an ACB official.

They initially demanded Rs 23,000, but later agreed to accept Rs 15,000, the complainant claimed.

After he approached the ACB, a trap was laid and Kirpan was caught red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe amount on behalf of Marathe.

An FIR was registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe was on, the official said.