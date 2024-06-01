Two officials arrested in sheep distribution scheme scam in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has arrested the former OSD of the then animal husbandry minister and another official in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Sheep Distribution scheme during the previous BRS regime.

Sabavath Ramchander, Chief Executive Officer of Telangana State Livestock Development Agency, and Gundamaraju Kalyan Kumar, former OSD to the then Minister for Animal Husbandry, who allegedly colluded and conspired with private persons and resorted to gross illegal acts and violations in discharging their duties, were arrested, the ACB said in a release on Friday.

They violated all the instructions issued for procurement of sheep and deliberately involved private persons in the procurement process, it said.

The two officials and private persons illegally obtained undue advantage and caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer and thus misappropriated government funds worth Rs 2.10 crores, it added.

Further investigation is in progress. PTI SJR SJR ROH