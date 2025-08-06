Two officials get charge of BEST GM post; result of tussle between CM, Shinde, says Oppn

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) The Opposition on Wednesday targeted the Maharashtra government over two different officials being appointed as general manager of BEST, claiming that it was the result of the tussle between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde.

The post of the general manager of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), which provides electricity as well as public bus service in Mumbai, fell vacant after incumbent official SVR Shrinivas retired on Tuesday.

While the General Administration Department headed by Fadnavis gave additional charge of the post to GST commissioner Ashish Sharma, Shinde's Urban Development Department gave the additional charge of the same post to Ashwini Joshi, Mumbai additional commissioner.

Sharing the two orders on X, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said, "1 post, 2 orders, 2 leaders, is this a double gang war of the double engine government?" A "gang war" is ongoing between Fadnavis and Shinde over the transfer of officials, he claimed, adding that in view of this struggle to appoint people in "lucrative positions," the public is left wondering whether it is a government or a turf war.

NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar also took potshots at the BJP-led government over the issue. "As soon as the post of General Manager in BEST became vacant, it seems a race has begun between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to place 'their' person in this position," he wrote on X.

By giving the additional charge of the same post to two officers, the tug-of-war within the Mahayuti alliance has come out in the open, he said, quipping that BEST staff is waiting to see when two chairs will be placed in the GM's cabin.

A government official said that as per the Rules of Business, matters relating to the All India Services are entrusted to the Chief Minister. Therefore, the order issued by the Urban Development Department headed by Shinde is not tenable. PTI MR KRK