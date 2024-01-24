Two officials of Ludhiana Central Jail held for supplying drugs to inmates

Ludhiana, Jan 24 (PTI) Two assistant superintendents of the Ludhiana Central Jail have been arrested for their alleged involvement in supplying drugs and mobile phones to the jail inmates in exchange for money, police on Wednesday said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ludhiana, Jaskiranjeet Singh Teja, said that an FIR was lodged in police station number 7 a few days back against six persons, including a woman.

The case was registered under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (a criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the IPC, he added.

The DCP said it came to the fore during further investigation that Satnam Singh and Gagan Deep Sharma, both assistant superintendent (jails) posted in Ludhiana Central Jail, were involved.

It was also confirmed during investigation that the arrested jail officials used to receive gratification through UPI (Unified Payments Interface) on unknown numbers, he added.

The DCP said that they were produced before a court here on Wednesday after their arrest on Tuesday.

The court granted two-day police remand for further investigation, he added. PTI COR SUN AS AS AS