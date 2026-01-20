Two officials suspended after newly-constructed water tank collapses in Surat

Surat, Jan 20 (PTI) Two officials were suspended after a newly constructed 15-metre-high water tank collapsed during testing at Tadkeshwar village in the district, a local MLA said on Tuesday.

The company which constructed the tank will be blacklisted if found to be at fault, said Mandvi MLA Kuvarji Halpati.

The 9 lakh liter-capacity tank, constructed at a cost of Rs 21 crore, collapsed on Monday evening, said a water supply department official.

Deputy Engineers Jay Chaudhari and Rajnikant were suspended following the incident, MLA Halpati told reporters.

A probe was underway to fix responsibility and more officials would be suspended based on its findings, he added. PTI KVM PD KRK