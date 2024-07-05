Two officials suspended for failing to stop illegal sand mining in Beed district

Beed, Jul 5 (PTI) Two revenue department staffers have been suspended for failing to prevent illegal sand mining in the area under their watch in Maharashtra’s Beed district, an official said on Friday.

The action against Purushottam Sudhakar Andhale (mandal adhikari) and Kiran Prabhakar Dandhe (talathi) came after senior officials found signs of rampant illegal sand mining near a river basin in Georai taluka, he said.

Beed Collector Avinash Pathak suspended the two on Thursday for dereliction of duty, the official said. PTI COR NR