Two old mortar shells recovered in J-K's Rajouri, Poonch

Mendhar/Rajouri, Dec 22 (PTI) Two old mortar shells were recovered in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, an old mortar shell was recovered by security forces in the Kalakote town area, they said, adding the shell is being defused by the forces.

Another old mortar shell was found in the Seri Kangra area of Mendhar tehsil in Poonch district, following information from local people, officials said.

The shell is being defused, they added. PTI CORR/AB NSD NSD