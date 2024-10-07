Two on wrong lane killed while crossing highway in Lakhimpur Kheri, crowd sets bus on fire

Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) Two young men died here Monday after a speeding bus hit their motorcycle while they were allegedly crossing a highway on the wrong lane in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri, police said.

The incident, which took place in the evening, sparked outrage among locals, who subsequently set the bus on fire.

According to an officer, Indresh (20) and Abhimanyu (21) were attempting to cross the busy Lakhimpur-Sitapur state highway from the wrong side when their motorcycle was hit by the bus. The bus was coming from Sitapur side.

"The collision caused the immediate death of one young man, while the other succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the hospital," Circle Officer (CO) Ramesh Tiwari said.

Following the incident, an agitated crowd gathered and set the bus ablaze, with Tiwari saying that fire service personnel were deployed to extinguish the flames and that efforts were made to calm the angry crowd.

He assured that legal action would be taken following a thorough investigation into the incident after which the crowd was pacified.

It was not immediately known if the driver and conductor were taken into custody by the police. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY