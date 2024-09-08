Two open fire at Rajasthan eatery in extortion bid

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Two unidentified goons allegedly opened fire at a restaurant along the Delhi-Jaipur highway in Rajasthan's Kotputli-Behror district early on Sunday, police said.

However, there are no reports of any injuries, they said.

The accused allegedly wanted Rs 5 crore as extortion payment and threw a slip with the amount written on it on the counter. They then opened fire, sparking panic among those present in the eatery, the police said.

The accused, who arrived on a motorcycle, fled after the firing. A search for them is underway, they added. PTI SDA SZM