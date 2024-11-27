Two operatives of Bambiha gang held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Nov 27 (PTI) Two operatives of the Davinder Bambiha gang were arrested and two pistols along with cartridges were recovered from their possession, said Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here on Wednesday.

Those arrested have been identified as Harinder Singh, a resident of village Mehmadpur in SAS Nagar and Gurjinder Singh, a resident of Varana in SAS Nagar.

DGP Yadav said the accused were handled by USA-based Kulveer Singh alias Lala Benipal, an aide of absconding foreign-based gangster Lucky Patial.

Accused Lala Benipal had earlier orchestrated two separate attacks in SAS Nagar, including one on a financier in September 2023 and another on a rival gang member in December 2023, he added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they were tasked to carry out a series of crimes in the tricity region, said the DGP. Further investigations are on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), SAS Nagar, Deepak Pareek said police teams had received reliable inputs that Lala Benipal has tasked his gang members to carry out criminal activities in the tricity.

Teams of the Anti-Gangster Task Force and SAS Nagar Police arrested them near Focal Point, Mubarakpur, he said.

Harinder has a criminal background with cases pertaining to attempt to murder and the Arms Act related offences registered against him.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify and arrest their other associates, the SSP said. PTI CHS NB NB