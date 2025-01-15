Two operatives of Bishnoi-Brar gang held in Jalandhar

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang were nabbed following an exchange of fire with police in Jalandhar, a top officer said on Wednesday.

Police said they opened fire in retaliation to firing by the accused. One of the accused sustained bullet injuries in the incident, the Punjab Police officer said.

"In a major breakthrough, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrests 2 key operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Brar gang. After a hot chase, police party fired back in self-defence, when the gang member opened fire on police team," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.

One accused sustained bullet injuries, and is currently receiving medical treatment, while another attempted to escape but was apprehended same time," Yadav added.

Four weapons along with a cache of live cartridges have been recovered from the, he said.

This delivers a severe blow to the gang's criminal network involved in narcotics smuggling, arms trade, and extortion rackets, the DGP added. PTI CHS SKY SKY