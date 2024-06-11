Two operatives of terror module held: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Jun 11 (PTI) Punjab Police on Tuesday said it has arrested two operatives of a terror module operated by foreign-based mastermind Iqbalpreet Singh alias Buchi.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the accused have been identified as Simarjot Singh of Ludhiana and Arshpreet Singh alias Arsh of Patiala.

Two pistols along with 11 live cartridges have also been recovered from their possession, police said.

The development came close on the heels of the arrest of four members of this module including key operative Gurwinder Singh alias Shera after recovering three pistols along with 13 live cartridges from their possession on May 14.

Buchi is a close associate of Ramandeep Bagga alias Canadian, who was the main shooter in seven target killings that took place during 2016-2017 and is currently lodged in the Tihar jail under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) charges.

The DGP said that acting on reliable inputs, the anti-gangster task force teams under the supervision of Additional Director General of Police Promod Ban raided a house located in the area of Kochhar Market road in Ludhiana and arrested both the accused.

The police teams were headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police Bikramjit Singh Brar, Assistant Inspector General Gurmeet Singh Chauhan and AIG Sandeep Goel.

The police have averted sensational crimes in Punjab and the neighbouring states with the arrest of both operatives, said Yadav in a statement.

Both the accused have criminal backgrounds with cases of murder, attempt to murder, the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act registered against them in Punjab and Rajasthan, he added. PTI CHS AS AS