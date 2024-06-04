Two out of three Union ministers from Bengal trailing

Kolkata, Jun 4 (PTI) Two out of three Union ministers from West Bengal in the outgoing central government were trailing, albeit not by a large number, as counting for the general elections progressed on Tuesday, as per the Election Commission data.

BJP candidate Subhas Sarkar, Union Minister of State for Education, was trailing in the Bankura constituency to his nearest rival Arup Chakraborty of Trinamool Congress by 14,932 votes.

The saffron party's Nisith Pramanik, the Union Minister of State for Home, was trailing by 7,339 votes to his nearest rival Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia of the TMC in the Cooch Behar seat.

Union Minister of State Shantanu Thakur, BJP's candidate from Bangaon, was leading by 34,464 votes over TMC's Biswajit Das in the constituency. PTI AMR SBN SBN