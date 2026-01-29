Two owners held after death of four workers in blast at Surat plastic unit

Surat, Jan 29 (PTI) Two owners of a plastic manufacturing plant in Surat have been arrested after a blast at the unit claimed the lives of four workers and left another injured, police said on Thursday.

The owners, identified as Mohammed Hussain Memon (37) and his brother Mohammed Abdul Qadir Memon (35), have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and causing death due to negligence, they said.

The incident occurred on January 19 at the factory located in Udhna Udyog Nagar Industrial Estate, where a crusher machine exploded during operations, causing severe burn injuries to five workers.

While all five injured workers were rushed to the hospital, four of them have succumbed to their wounds over the past nine days during treatment, the Surat police said in a release.

According to the police, the unit was operating without a mandatory fire safety no-objection certificate from the fire department, and had failed to provide essential safety equipment to its workers.

Based on these findings, a case has been registered against the brothers, residents of Aman Society in the area, at Udhna police station.