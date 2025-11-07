Two Pak-backed drug smuggling modules busted in Amritsar, two held

Amritsar, Nov 7 (PTI) Two drug smuggling modules with links to Pakistan-based smugglers were busted in Amritsar with the arrest of two key operatives and recovery of 2.815 kg of methamphetamine, commonly known as ICE, from their possession, an official said on Friday.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Gursevak Singh alias Sevak, a resident of Gharyala village in Tarn Taran, and Baljit Singh, a resident of Guru Nanakpura in Amritsar.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were in contact with Pak-based handlers through virtual numbers to coordinate pickup and delivery of drug consignments within Punjab, often selecting delivery points near religious places to avoid suspicion, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is on to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing operational details, Commissioner of Police (CP) Amritsar Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that in the first case, the police set up a checkpoint near Dana Mandi, Amritsar, based on specific intelligence inputs.

During the operation, Gursevak Singh was apprehended and 40 grams of ICE drug was recovered from his possession.

He said that on the basis of his disclosure, a follow-up operation led to the recovery of an additional chunk of 1.96 kg of ICE drug.

Bhullar said Gursevak, who is a resident of the border area, was in regular contact with a Pakistan-based smuggler through virtual communication platforms and had been personally picking up and delivering consignments as directed by his handler.

In another operation, Bhullar said that police teams acting on reliable information set up a checkpoint near a private school at Vallah Bypass Road in Amritsar and Baljit Singh after recovering 45 grams of ICE drug from his possession.

Further recovery of an additional 770 grams of ICE was made based upon his disclosure, he said.

He said that further investigation is ongoing to identify cross-border handlers, trace supply routes, and dismantle the entire distribution chain operating between Punjab and Pakistan-based networks.

In this regard, two separate cases have been registered.