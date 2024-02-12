Two Pakistan-trained terrorists chargesheeted in Jammu

Jammu, Feb 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against two terrorists, who were booked in a case here on their return from Pakistan via Nepal over 13 years ago, officials said. The chargesheet against Abdul Waris of Kishtwar and Masrat Hussain of Doda was filed in the court of 3rd additional sessions judge (NIA), Jammu, in a case registered against them under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Ranbir Penal Code, a police spokesman said.

He said the case was registered against them on October 25, 2010, at Banu Fort police station following their arrest from railway station Jammu along with Rs 50,000 each and incriminating anti-national material, including printed letter-pads of banned terror outfits.

During questioning, they confessed that they had crossed the Line of Control illegally from Poonch district and stayed in Pakistan for over a decade and underwent arms training, the spokesman said.

He said on the directions of the commanders of banned Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), they returned to Jammu and Kashmir via Nepal to join active militants.

The money recovered from them was supposed to be distributed among the youth of Doda and Kishtwar for terror activities, the spokesman said.

He said the charges against the accused have been substantiated during the course of investigation and finally a chargesheet was filed against them in the court for judicial determination.

Both the accused are presently on bail, the spokesman said. PTI TAS AS AS