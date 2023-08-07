Two Pakistani drones recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (PTI) Two Pakistani drones were recovered near the India-Pakistan International Border in two separate incidents in Punjab's Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, a BSF official said on Monday.

At around 10 pm on Sunday near Rattan Khurd village in Amritsar, Border Security Force (BSF) troops heard the buzzing sound of an unmanned aerial vehicle entering from the Pakistan, the official said.

"As per the laid down drill, troops endeavoured to intercept the drone,” the official said.

In a joint search operation, the BSF and the Punjab Police on Monday recovered the drone (hexacopter) with a battery from a field in Rattan Khurd, the official said.

In another incident, BSF personnel heard the sound of a drone coming from Pakistan near Rajoke village in Tarn Taran district at around 3:30 am, following which they tried to intercept it.

Later during a joint search, the BSF and the police recovered the drone (quadcopter) from a field in Rajoke, the official said. PTI CHS SKY