Two Pakistani nationals held for obtaining Indian documents fraudulently

Raigarh, Apr 27 (PTI) Two Pakistani nationals were arrested on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district for allegedly obtaining voter ID cards and other Indian documents by furnishing false information, police said.

Iftikhar Sheikh (29) and Arnish Sheikh (25), originally from Karachi, possess valid Pakistani passports and Long Term Visas (LTV), police said in a statement.

They were currently staying in Kodatarai village under the Jutemill police station area.

During a crackdown to identify illegal foreigners in Raigarh district, police received input about Iftikhar and Arnish staying at the house of one Yakub Sheikh.

The investigation revealed that Arnish and Iftikhar had fraudulently obtained voter ID cards and other Indian documents by giving false information to concerned authorities, police said.

They were arrested under sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), it said, adding that further investigation is underway.

The action came on the day the exit deadline for the 12 categories of short-term visa holders of Pakistani nationals staying in India expired.

The Indian government had announced a raft of measures, including the cancellation of visas of Pakistani nationals after 26 tourists were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir. PTI COR TKP NSK