Two panchayat pradhan of Andaman felicitated by Panchayati Raj Ministry for exemplary leadership

Port Blair, Aug 22 (PTI) Two gram panchayat pradhan (chief) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been felicitated by the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj for their outstanding service for their exemplary leadership, an official said.

T Yaghambaram, Pradhan of Calicut gram panchayat in South Andaman and Pratima Roy, Pradhan of Nabagram gram panchayat in North-Middle Andaman were presented awards by Union Panchayati Raj minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh on August 14, the official said on Thursday.

"It is a proud moment for Andaman and Nicobar Islands as two of our gram panchayat pradhans were felicitated by the MoPR for their outstanding contributions, exemplary leadership and significant contributions towards the holistic development of their respective gram panchayats," the official said on Thursday.

He said, "This recognition highlights the commitment of PRI leaders from the Islands in driving community-led development, women-led governance, and strengthening democratic values at the grassroots level." The Directorate of RD, PRIs and ULBs has congratulated both awardees for their national recognition and appreciated their continued dedication to the growth of rural communities.

Speaking to PTI, T Yaghambaram, Pradhan of Calicut and Pratima Roy, Pradhan of Nabagram gram panchayats, said, "We would like to thank the Union Ministry for the felicitation. Our work was appreciated for implementing all the government schemes which includes Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), also known as Aajeevika, Individual Household Latrine (IHHL), Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Priority Household Card (PHH Card)."