Two parked buses catch fire in Noida, one person dead: Police

Nodia: A person was burnt to death here while another escaped when a parked bus they were in caught fire, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Transport Nagar in Sector 69 in the early hours of Tuesday, when a bus caught fire while someone was cooking food nearby.

After the fire broke out on the bus, another one parked nearby, in which the two were sleeping, caught fire too.

However, one of them managed to escape the burning bus, the other one couldn't.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be known, the police said.