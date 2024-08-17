Two passengers from Abu Dhabi held at Mumbai airport for not declaring foreign gold

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday arrested two passengers after they landed at the Mumbai International Airport from Abu Dhabi for allegedly carrying 4.52 kg of gold dust in wax form without paying Customs duty, an official said.

The value of the seized gold is estimated at Rs 3.33 crore, he said.

The duo was detained on specific intelligence after they crossed the Customs green channel- which is meant for passengers not having any dutiable goods.

DRI officials found four packets of foreign-origin gold (gold dust in wax form) in tailor-made pockets of a jacket worn by one of the passengers. These packets were handed over to him by another passenger in Abu Dhabi.

The duo was arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act, officials added. PTI ZA NSK