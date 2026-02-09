Two passengers from Bangkok held with hydroponic ganja worth over Rs 2 cr at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Customs officials at the Kempegowda International Airport here have arrested two passengers in separate incidents for allegedly smuggling hydroponic ganja worth over 2 crore, officials said on Monday.

In the first case on February 7, Bengaluru Customs intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Bangkok and seized 1.8 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 63 lakh.

The contraband was concealed in a false-bottom suitcase, the customs officials said in a post on 'X'.

In another instance on February 6, a passenger arriving from Hong Kong was intercepted and 5.05 kg of hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.76 crore was seized from checked-in baggage.

Both the accused were arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP KH