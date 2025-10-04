Two passengers held with foreign currency at Mumbai international airport

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) Two passengers were arrested at Mumbai International Airport on Saturday for carrying foreign currency notes worth Rs 1.7 crore, which were being transported to different locations in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), officials said.

Officials recovered US currency equivalent to Rs 53.68 lakh each from the handbags of the passengers bound for Abu Dhabi and Fujairah in simultaneous operations.

An official said they are intrigued by the identical modus operandi and the common destination- the UAE.

We are investigating the source of the currency and the intended beneficiaries, an official added. PTI DC NSK