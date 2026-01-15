Two passengers held with hydroponic Ganja worth Rs 2.18 crore at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru, Jan 15 (PTI) Bengaluru Customs on Thursday seized a large consignment of hydroponic ganja from two passengers arriving from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and arrested the accused under the NDPS Act.

In a post on X, Bengaluru Customs said, "Bengaluru Customs intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 6.24 kg of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 2.18 crore." The department added that both accused were arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985.

According to Customs officials, the narcotic substance was detected during baggage checks at Terminal-2.

The seized hydroponic ganja, a high-value contraband, was concealed in the passengers' luggage to evade detection.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended destination of the narcotics, Customs officials said. PTI GMS ADB