Two passengers injured by dangling overhead wire in Ranchi rail division

Ranchi, June 1 (PTI) Two passengers travelling on the Neelachal Express were injured after being struck by a dangling overhead wire on Saturday morning, a railway official said.

The incident took place around 7.30 am near Suisa station, under Ranchi railway division.

JS Bindra, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ranchi Rail Division, told PTI, "The two passengers were sitting on the footboard of the S-5 coach. This incident could have been avoided if they had not been sitting there." Senior divisional commercial manager-cum-CPRO Nishant Kumar told PTI, "The injured passengers were taken to Jhalida Sadar Hospital, where doctors are currently attending to them." He added that, prima facie, it appears they were injured by a dangling overhead wire. "We need to investigate how the overhead wire snapped," he said. PTI SAN MNB