Two passengers killed, 14 injured as bus collides with truck in MP

Sagar (MP), Jul 16 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and 14 others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the wee hours near Aran Mirzapur police post, resulting in the death of Laxman Patel (45) and Rahul Rai (28) and injuries to 14 other passengers of the bus headed towards Sagar, an official said.

The injured persons were shifted to Rahatgarh Government Hospital. Two of them were subsequently transferred to Sagar Medical College Hospital in serious condition, he said.