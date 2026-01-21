Two passersby killed as mentally-ill man attacks them with log of wood in Maharashtra's Wardha

Wardha, Jan 21 (PTI) Two elderly persons were killed after a mentally-challenged man attacked them with a log of wood without any provocation in Arvi town of Maharashtra's Wardha district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred on a road in a residential area in the morning, they said.

"The incident took place around 10 am, when the accused - who is around 20 years old and appears to be mentally-challenged - started viciously hitting passersby without any provocation with the leg of a bed on a road in Gol Bazar area. Two elderly men were killed in the attack," an official of Arvi police station said, adding that the accused was not wearing any clothes at that time.

The accused was overpowered by other people, including a traffic policeman. He was tied and taken to the local police station, he said.

He was then taken into custody by the police, the official said, adding that investigation is underway. PTI COR CLS NP